MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 26

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks gain as Trump says China trade deal could be ‘soon’

* Oil prices hold steady as Trump touts sooner-than-expected trade dea

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on bargain hunting; strong dollar caps gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS—Egypt recovers some losses; Saudi loses momentum

* Iran demands U.S. ‘pay more’ for a wider deal

* Netanyahu tapped by Israel’s president to form new government

* Saudi Arabia consults allies on oil attack, awaits result of investigation -official

* ANALYSIS-Egypt on edge after first anti-Sisi protest for years

* Saudi Aramco restores oil output earlier than expected

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 300,000 tonnes of Russian and French wheat in tender

* More than 1,100 detained in Egypt after protests - rights monitors

SAUDI ARABIA

* OPEC’s Barkindo says quick Saudi response was key to curbing volatility

* Saudi Aramco seeks project finance loan of more than $1 bln -sources

* Tokyo bourse owner feels Saudi Aramco IPO plans intact -Jiji

* Saudi Samba Financial Group sells $1 bln five-year bonds

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA to raise $500 mln in 30-year bonds

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad delays entry into service of Airbus A350-1000 jets

* National Bank Of Fujairah Raises $350 Mln Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain raises $2 billion with first dollar bond issue since bailout (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)