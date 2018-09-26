MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 26

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain as Shanghai stocks extend recovery
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges on oil prices, Kuwait gains on FTSE Russell inclusion
* Brent oil trades steady near 4-year high while U.S. crude retreats
* Middle East Crude-Oman jumps to multi-year high
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady ahead of Fed rate hike decision
* Iran oil exports fall before US sanctions -global banking group
Bolton says U.S. will be aggressive, unwavering on Iran sanctions
* Trump, Iran’s Rouhani exchange threats, insults on U.N.’s world stage
* OPEC’s Barkindo calls for cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries
* Netanyahu says Israel will continue operations in Syria against Iran
* Turkey cannot remain silent over use of sanctions as ‘weapons’ -Erdogan
* Macron says unilateral action on Mideast peace won’t solve crisis
* Sudan reports outbreak of mosquito-borne Chikungunya disease in eastern state
* Egypt to tour Asian, European markets to prepare for global bond issue -finance minister
* Egypt’s GASC says buys 30,000 T soyoil, 21,500 T sunflower oil
* Share sale for Egypt’s CIRA 18.9 times oversubscribed - traders
* Egypt’s GASC receives offers at vegetable oil tender - trade
* POLL-Egypt seen keeping interest rates steady as inflation slows
* Saudi Aramco signs crude oil supply term deal with China’s Rongsheng - source
* Saudi Arabia rejects Iran’s claim it backed parade attack
* Canada’s Freeland hopes to meet Saudi minister to discuss dispute
* Saudi Arabia drops statute of limitations from anti-corruption law
* BRIEF-Tenaris To Acquire Significant Stake In Saudi Steel Pipe Company
* Germany, Saudi Arabia agree to turn page after diplomatic row
* Saudi Arabia to offer visitor visa for special events from December
* Saudi Arabia opens high-speed train linking Islam’s holiest cities
* TABLE-Saudi inflation flat at 2.2 percent in August
* BRIEF-Al Tayyar Ends SAUDIA Contract To Provide travel services For Education Ministry
* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Approves Gulf Steel Works Factory IPO
* UAE’s ADNOC to export new crude oil grade in Nov - sources
* UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim raises $1 billion revolving credit facility
* UAE will support UN proposals for new talks on Yemen - official
* Iran trying to drive wedge between U.S., Europeans - UAE minister
* After Trump’s OPEC rebuke, UAE says oil prices driven by markets
* BRIEF-Arabtec Says Unit’s Consortium Awarded AED 3.2 Bln Project By ADNOC LNG
* UAE bank loan growth edges up in August, government deposits climb
* German court says Kuwait Airways cannot be forced to carry Israeli passenger
* Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank hires banks before dollar bond issue
* Foreign investment in Bahrain rising sharply, authorities say (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)