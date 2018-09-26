MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 26

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain as Shanghai stocks extend recovery

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges on oil prices, Kuwait gains on FTSE Russell inclusion

* Brent oil trades steady near 4-year high while U.S. crude retreats

* Middle East Crude-Oman jumps to multi-year high

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady ahead of Fed rate hike decision

* Iran oil exports fall before US sanctions -global banking group

Bolton says U.S. will be aggressive, unwavering on Iran sanctions

* Trump, Iran’s Rouhani exchange threats, insults on U.N.’s world stage

* OPEC’s Barkindo calls for cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries

* Netanyahu says Israel will continue operations in Syria against Iran

* Turkey cannot remain silent over use of sanctions as ‘weapons’ -Erdogan

* Macron says unilateral action on Mideast peace won’t solve crisis

* Sudan reports outbreak of mosquito-borne Chikungunya disease in eastern state

EGYPT

* Egypt to tour Asian, European markets to prepare for global bond issue -finance minister

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 30,000 T soyoil, 21,500 T sunflower oil

* Share sale for Egypt’s CIRA 18.9 times oversubscribed - traders

* Egypt’s GASC receives offers at vegetable oil tender - trade

* POLL-Egypt seen keeping interest rates steady as inflation slows

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco signs crude oil supply term deal with China’s Rongsheng - source

* Saudi Arabia rejects Iran’s claim it backed parade attack

* Canada’s Freeland hopes to meet Saudi minister to discuss dispute

* Saudi Arabia drops statute of limitations from anti-corruption law

* BRIEF-Tenaris To Acquire Significant Stake In Saudi Steel Pipe Company

* Germany, Saudi Arabia agree to turn page after diplomatic row

* Saudi Arabia to offer visitor visa for special events from December

* Saudi Arabia opens high-speed train linking Islam’s holiest cities

* TABLE-Saudi inflation flat at 2.2 percent in August

* BRIEF-Al Tayyar Ends SAUDIA Contract To Provide travel services For Education Ministry

* BRIEF-Saudi’s CMA Approves Gulf Steel Works Factory IPO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s ADNOC to export new crude oil grade in Nov - sources

* UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim raises $1 billion revolving credit facility

* UAE will support UN proposals for new talks on Yemen - official

* Iran trying to drive wedge between U.S., Europeans - UAE minister

* After Trump’s OPEC rebuke, UAE says oil prices driven by markets

* BRIEF-Arabtec Says Unit’s Consortium Awarded AED 3.2 Bln Project By ADNOC LNG

* UAE bank loan growth edges up in August, government deposits climb

KUWAIT

* German court says Kuwait Airways cannot be forced to carry Israeli passenger

QATAR

* Qatar’s Al Khalij Commercial Bank hires banks before dollar bond issue

BAHRAIN

* Foreign investment in Bahrain rising sharply, authorities say (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)