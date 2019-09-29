MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 29

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, shares fall on potential limit on China investments

* Oil prices post weekly loss as supply fears wane

* PRECIOUS-Gold cuts losses after reports say U.S. mulling delisting China stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt extends gains; other markets subdued

* Despite French, British pleas, few signs of U.S.-Iran detente

* Rouhani says he rejected U.S. offer to lift sanctions made in message to Europeans

* U.S. rejects Iran’s Zarif request to visit U.N. envoy at NY hospital unless prisoner released

* British tanker docks in Dubai after detention by Iran

* Yemen’s Houthis say attacked Saudi border frontline, no immediate Saudi confirmation

* Jordan raises teachers’ pay in bid to defuse nationwide strike; union unmoved

* Syria demands withdrawal of U.S., Turkish forces, warns of countermeasures

* Time for large-scale Syria prisoner swaps, U.N. envoy says ahead of new talks

* Iraq to open border-crossing with Syria on Monday

* Tunisian Islamists pivot from consensus politics as election looms

* In Tunisia, Saied says rival’s imprisonment makes him uncomfortable

* Israeli minister urges unity government to stave off “blow-up” in Iran tensions

EGYPT

* Egypt’s security forces move to block anti-Sisi protests

* Militants kill eight in deadly ambush in Egypt’s Sinai -sources

* Saudi Arabia eyes $2.7 bln in contracts for Red Sea Project- Bloomberg

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with investment appeal and no abaya rule

* India’s antitrust body clears Saudi Aramco’s acquisition of SABIC

* S&P Says Saudi Arabia ‘A-/A-2’ Ratings Affirmed, Outlook Stable

* Khashoggi murder ‘happened under my watch,’ Saudi crown prince tells PBS

* Pentagon to send radar, Patriot missiles to bolster Saudi defenses

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Gulf Marine gets capital respite until year-end after deal with lenders

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA sells $500 mln in 30-year bonds

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank gets approval for first Hong Kong branch

* Qatar reforms falling short of promises, says Amnesty

* Qatar promises accessible alcohol for World Cup visitors

* World Cup host Qatar sees climate-controlled stadiums as the future (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom;)