MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 3

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks dented by trade war, Brexit showdown paralyses pound

* Oil prices mixed as market eyes trade war, awaits stocks data

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as firmer dollar weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emirates NBD hits 12-year high, leads Dubai higher

* Japan won’t join US-led maritime coalition in Gulf - newspaper

* UK considers deploying drones to the Gulf amid Iran tensions -Sky News

* Lebanon to announce state of economic emergency, plan to accelerate reforms

* Hezbollah: flare-up with Israel over but a “new phase” has started

* Iraq suspends US-funded broadcaster Al Hurra over graft investigation

* Iran warns EU over nuclear commitments as deadline for further steps looms

* Energy ministers of Russia, Iran discuss investment projects

* Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills in Indian ocean - TASS

* Iran says it welcomes Russian proposal for security in Gulf

* Algeria army chief calls for elections this year

* Tunisian candidates start their presidential campaigns

* Tunisian policeman and three Islamist militants killed in clashes

EGYPT

* Egypt’s ending of monthly customs rate may raise inflation - analysts

* Egypt’s GASC says seeking soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt’s natural gas production rises to 7 bln cubic feet per day - senior official

* Egypt’s fuel subsidy bill falls to around $5.15 bln in FY 2018-2019 - senior official

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXPLAINER-Saudi Arabia struggles to hold Yemen coalition together as allies face off

* Saudi Arabia may raise light crude prices for Asia in Oct

* Saudi Arabia names head of PIF as Aramco chairman

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai addresses property market slump with new planning body

* Emirates NBD raises foreign ownership limit to 20%, aims for 40%

* UAE’s Bank of Sharjah hires banks for 5-year bond

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum books full capacity of Belgian LNG terminal up to 2044

* Qatar-based Aventicum Capital acquires new funds from Amwal

OMAN

* Oman LNG starts maintenance shutdown at Sur plant

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Petroleum seeks LNG cargo for October delivery - sources

* Kuwait to launch IPO of Az-Zour water and power project in October

* Kuwait’s KNPC commissions diesel production unit at Mina Abdullah refinery (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)