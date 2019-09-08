MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 8

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-The S&P 500 inches higher; Treasury yields dip after Powell remarks, jobs report
* Oil jumps after Fed says it will act to sustain U.S. growth
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% on Powell’s remarks, improved risk appetite
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emirates NBD’s gains support Dubai, Egypt up on financials
* Turkey’s Erdogan says will discuss Syria with Trump at U.N.
* Erdogan says expects Turkish interest rates to fall further
* Sudan’s Bashir kept key to room with millions of euros, court hears
* Syrian army foils drone attack on military base in northwest
* Iran seizes ship with Filipino crew for alleged fuel smuggling in Gulf
* Iran further breaches nuclear deal, says it can exceed 20% enrichment
* Talks to end violent south Yemen power struggle stall -officials
* Lebanon’s Aoun warns Israel would bear results of any attack
* U.S., France to discuss Strait of Hormuz navy coordination
* Pentagon chief says U.S. working towards ‘good deal’ with Taliban
* BRIEF-Palm Hills Developments Company SAE Appoints Mohamed Fahmy As COO
* Egypt’s GASC buys 112,000 tonnes of vegetable oil in tender
* Saudi Arabia names Prince Abdulaziz as new energy minister
* Saudi women directors bring empowerment message to Venice
* Saudi Arabia defends Yemen government against UAE-backed separatists
* Saudi Arabia seeks wheat in first tender open to Russia
* Saudi Aramco signs MoU with China’s Zhejiang Free Trade Zone
* Mubadala expected to invest in Vision Fund 2 in Q4 – sources
* Thousands of Yemenis rally in Aden in support of the UAE
* BRIEF-Emirates NBD Updates on Sale of Shares In Network International
* Emaar head says was not aware of plans for new Dubai property planning body
* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Al-Kout Industrial Projects Q2 Profit Falls
* BRIEF-Al-Kout Industrial Projects Q1 Profit Falls
* Oman’s GDP fell 1.6% year-on-year in first quarter of 2019 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)