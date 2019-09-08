MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 8

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-The S&P 500 inches higher; Treasury yields dip after Powell remarks, jobs report

* Oil jumps after Fed says it will act to sustain U.S. growth

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% on Powell’s remarks, improved risk appetite

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emirates NBD’s gains support Dubai, Egypt up on financials

* Turkey’s Erdogan says will discuss Syria with Trump at U.N.

* Erdogan says expects Turkish interest rates to fall further

* Sudan’s Bashir kept key to room with millions of euros, court hears

* Syrian army foils drone attack on military base in northwest

* Iran seizes ship with Filipino crew for alleged fuel smuggling in Gulf

* Iran further breaches nuclear deal, says it can exceed 20% enrichment

* Talks to end violent south Yemen power struggle stall -officials

* Lebanon’s Aoun warns Israel would bear results of any attack

* U.S., France to discuss Strait of Hormuz navy coordination

* Pentagon chief says U.S. working towards ‘good deal’ with Taliban

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Palm Hills Developments Company SAE Appoints Mohamed Fahmy As COO

* Egypt’s GASC buys 112,000 tonnes of vegetable oil in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia names Prince Abdulaziz as new energy minister

* Saudi women directors bring empowerment message to Venice

* Saudi Arabia defends Yemen government against UAE-backed separatists

* Saudi Arabia seeks wheat in first tender open to Russia

* Saudi Aramco signs MoU with China’s Zhejiang Free Trade Zone

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Mubadala expected to invest in Vision Fund 2 in Q4 – sources

* Thousands of Yemenis rally in Aden in support of the UAE

* BRIEF-Emirates NBD Updates on Sale of Shares In Network International

* Emaar head says was not aware of plans for new Dubai property planning body

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Kuwait’s Al-Kout Industrial Projects Q2 Profit Falls

* BRIEF-Al-Kout Industrial Projects Q1 Profit Falls

OMAN

* Oman’s GDP fell 1.6% year-on-year in first quarter of 2019 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)