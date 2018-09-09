MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 9

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock markets fall on trade fears and rate hike worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends losses on emerging market turbulence
* Oil prices steady as equity markets weigh, geopolitics support
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar gains after strong U.S. jobs data
* Russia, Turkey, Iran fail to agree on ceasefire for Syria’s Idlib
* Unrest intensifies in Iraq as Iranian consulate and oil facility stormed
* OPEC, non-OPEC panel to discuss sharing oil-output boost
* Yemen peace talks collapse in Geneva after Houthi no-show
* Study questions Iran-al Qaeda ties, despite U.S. allegations
* Israeli troops kill Palestinian, wound more than 200 at Gaza border protest
* ANALYSIS-Uneasy truce may not last long in embattled Libyan capital
* Trump cuts $25 mln in aid for Palestinians in East Jerusalem hospitals
* Rouhani: US asks Iran “every day” to begin talks
* Iran executes three Kurdish prisoners accused of militant attacks
* Rockets fired at Basra airport as violent protests grip Iraq
* Egypt sentences 75 to death, hundreds to jail over 2013 sit-in
* Egypt gas output at 6.6 bln cubic feet per day -official
* Egypt says Zohr gas field output reaches 2 bln cubic feet per day
* Foreign holdings of Egyptian treasuries $17.1 bln at end July - official
* Egypt to get $1 bln for basic goods from Islamic Bank - ministry
* ITFC to provide Egypt with $1 bln to support provision of basic goods
* Egypt to offer 4.5 pct stake in cigarette maker Eastern Company
* American trainer killed in Riyadh helicopter crash -Saudi state media
* Saudi crude exports to U.S. jump as it moves to recapture share
* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Leejam Sports To Trade From Sept 10
* Saudi Arabia says seeking 1.02 million tonnes of barley
* Qatar eyes Germany’s energy, finance sectors with 10 bln euro investment
* Qatar Petroleum looking at downstream investments in Germany
* Qatar’s QIA seeks more investments in German financial sector
* BRIEF-Glencore Says Consortium Has Completed 14.16 Pct Stake Sale In Rosneft
* Qatar calls for increased investment in oil and gas markets
* Qatar could invest in German LNG terminal -Qatar energy minister
* TABLE-Oman inflation eases to 1.1 percent in August
* BUZZ-Bank Muscat gains 2.6 pct, SICO rates buy (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)