MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 9

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock markets fall on trade fears and rate hike worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi extends losses on emerging market turbulence

* Oil prices steady as equity markets weigh, geopolitics support

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar gains after strong U.S. jobs data

* Russia, Turkey, Iran fail to agree on ceasefire for Syria’s Idlib

* Unrest intensifies in Iraq as Iranian consulate and oil facility stormed

* OPEC, non-OPEC panel to discuss sharing oil-output boost

* Yemen peace talks collapse in Geneva after Houthi no-show

* Study questions Iran-al Qaeda ties, despite U.S. allegations

* Israeli troops kill Palestinian, wound more than 200 at Gaza border protest

* ANALYSIS-Uneasy truce may not last long in embattled Libyan capital

* Trump cuts $25 mln in aid for Palestinians in East Jerusalem hospitals

* Rouhani: US asks Iran “every day” to begin talks

* Iran executes three Kurdish prisoners accused of militant attacks

* Rockets fired at Basra airport as violent protests grip Iraq

EGYPT

* Egypt sentences 75 to death, hundreds to jail over 2013 sit-in

* Egypt gas output at 6.6 bln cubic feet per day -official

* Egypt says Zohr gas field output reaches 2 bln cubic feet per day

* Foreign holdings of Egyptian treasuries $17.1 bln at end July - official

* Egypt to get $1 bln for basic goods from Islamic Bank - ministry

* ITFC to provide Egypt with $1 bln to support provision of basic goods

* Egypt to offer 4.5 pct stake in cigarette maker Eastern Company

SAUDI ARABIA

* American trainer killed in Riyadh helicopter crash -Saudi state media

* Saudi crude exports to U.S. jump as it moves to recapture share

* BRIEF-Saudi Exchange Says Leejam Sports To Trade From Sept 10

* Saudi Arabia says seeking 1.02 million tonnes of barley

QATAR

* Qatar eyes Germany’s energy, finance sectors with 10 bln euro investment

* Qatar Petroleum looking at downstream investments in Germany

* Qatar’s QIA seeks more investments in German financial sector

* BRIEF-Glencore Says Consortium Has Completed 14.16 Pct Stake Sale In Rosneft

* Qatar calls for increased investment in oil and gas markets

* Qatar could invest in German LNG terminal -Qatar energy minister

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman inflation eases to 1.1 percent in August

* BUZZ-Bank Muscat gains 2.6 pct, SICO rates buy (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)