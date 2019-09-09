MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 9

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up as weak data lift stimulus hopes
* Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on hopes of economic stimulus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets drop, Dubai leads losses
* More Americans will die after Trump abruptly ends Afghan talks, Taliban say
* EXCLUSIVE-IAEA found uranium traces at Iran “atomic warehouse” - diplomats
* Turkish military enters Syria to begin joint U.S. “safe zone” patrol
* Erdogan says expects Turkish interest rates to fall further
* Lebanon’s Hezbollah downs Israeli drone - Al-Manar TV
* JPMorgan close to winning lead advisory role for Saudi Aramco IPO -source
* Iran says British oil tanker could be released soon
* Saudi Arabia, UAE urge Yemen government and separatists to halt fighting
* U.S. will sanction whoever purchases Iran’s oil - official
* Iraqi oil minister says committed to OPEC+ oil production cuts pact
* Egyptian Exchange Says EBRD Reduces Stake In Ibnsina Pharma To 8.71%
* Egypt has 4.8 months of wheat reserves - supply minister
* Egypt’s Fawry eyes UAE deal, Saudi and Kuwaiti markets
* Egypt says it will not import rice this financial year
* New Saudi energy minister: a royal with decades of experience in OPEC cuts
* Saudi Aramco likely to give IPO roles to Citi, Goldman, HSBC and Samba -source
* No shift in Saudi OPEC policy after naming new energy minister -official
* UAE’s Julphar Board Approves Continuation Of Co
* Oil producers committed to balancing market, says UAE energy minister
* Kuwait’s ruler in U.S. hospital for tests, postpones Trump meeting
* Kuwait Capital Markets Authority To Launch Public Offering Of Its 50% Stake In Boursa Kuwait On Oct 1
* Kuwait Foundry Board Proposes HY Dividend Of 40 Fils/Share
* OMINVEST Updates On Jabreen Capital’s Stake Acquisition In EastBridge Partners
* Oman’s National Biscuit Industries Board Proposes FY Dividend
* KFH Submits Due-Diligences Reports On AUB Acquisition
