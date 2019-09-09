MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September 9

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up as weak data lift stimulus hopes

* Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on hopes of economic stimulus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets drop, Dubai leads losses

* More Americans will die after Trump abruptly ends Afghan talks, Taliban say

* EXCLUSIVE-IAEA found uranium traces at Iran “atomic warehouse” - diplomats

* Turkish military enters Syria to begin joint U.S. “safe zone” patrol

* Erdogan says expects Turkish interest rates to fall further

* Lebanon’s Hezbollah downs Israeli drone - Al-Manar TV

* JPMorgan close to winning lead advisory role for Saudi Aramco IPO -source

* Iran says British oil tanker could be released soon

* Saudi Arabia, UAE urge Yemen government and separatists to halt fighting

* U.S. will sanction whoever purchases Iran’s oil - official

* Iraqi oil minister says committed to OPEC+ oil production cuts pact

EGYPT

* Egyptian Exchange Says EBRD Reduces Stake In Ibnsina Pharma To 8.71%

* Egypt has 4.8 months of wheat reserves - supply minister

* Egypt’s Fawry eyes UAE deal, Saudi and Kuwaiti markets

* Egypt says it will not import rice this financial year

SAUDI ARABIA

* New Saudi energy minister: a royal with decades of experience in OPEC cuts

* Saudi Aramco likely to give IPO roles to Citi, Goldman, HSBC and Samba -source

* No shift in Saudi OPEC policy after naming new energy minister -official

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Julphar Board Approves Continuation Of Co

* Oil producers committed to balancing market, says UAE energy minister

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s ruler in U.S. hospital for tests, postpones Trump meeting

* Kuwait Capital Markets Authority To Launch Public Offering Of Its 50% Stake In Boursa Kuwait On Oct 1

* Kuwait Foundry Board Proposes HY Dividend Of 40 Fils/Share

OMAN

* OMINVEST Updates On Jabreen Capital’s Stake Acquisition In EastBridge Partners

* Oman’s National Biscuit Industries Board Proposes FY Dividend

BAHRAIN

* KFH Submits Due-Diligences Reports On AUB Acquisition