MIDEAST - Factors to watch - September

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks bounce on firmer Chinese lead, pound steadies

* Oil prices recover some ground, but economic concerns weigh

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near six-year high on growing recession fear

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Real estate firms hurt Dubai; Qatar extends gains

* Turkish President Erdogan says Syria’s Idlib slowly disappearing

* Israel says Hezbollah plans advanced missile plant in Lebanon’s Bekaa

* French envoy tells Lebanon donor help still stands, but progress needed

* Iran to return to nuclear deal only under oil credit line -Fars

* Iran says it is able to resume production of 20% enriched uranium in 2 days

* Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1 goes dark off Syria

* Tunisia court upholds continued detention of presidential candidate

* Sudan’s PM selects members of first cabinet since Bashir’s ouster

* U.S., France, Britain may be complicit in Yemen war crimes, U.N. report says

EGYPT

* Egypt sees lower budget deficit, higher primary surplus in FY 2019/20

* Egypt’s non-oil business activity slips back into contraction in Aug - PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Russia’s Novak says changes in Saudi oil management won’t hurt ties

* Saudi Arabia boosts troop levels in south Yemen as tensions rise

* Saudi non-oil private sector growth edges up in August - PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai might struggle to support highly indebted state firms, S&P says

* Emaar Properties hires banks for dollar Islamic bonds

* UAE’s ADNOC sets August Murban crude OSP at $62.30/barrel

* UAE non-oil private sector growth falls to 8-year low in August – PMI

QATAR

* Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of T-bills -statement (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)