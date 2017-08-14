MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 14

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce after losses, dollar sags on weak US CPI
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Bourses most exposed to foreign funds lag as global mood cautious
* Oil prices dip on weak Chinese refining activity
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar steadies; N. Korea headlines in focus
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia favours New York for Aramco listing despite risks -sources
* EXCLUSIVE-Arab bloc won’t discriminate against US firms in Qatar rift-sources
* Lebanon’s Hezbollah says US can’t hurt it, dismisses sanctions
* Iraqi Shi‘ite leader visits UAE, strengthening ties with Sunni states
* Egyptian train crews held following fatal crash, railway chief quits
* Kuwait to finish cleaning up oil spill this week- report
* Yemen central bank complains to Saudi-led coalition about cash deliveries
* Jordan approaches banks for dollar bond or sukuk issue -sources
* Iran eyes more funds for missiles, Guards after U.S. sanctions
* Egypt to reduce imports of LNG to 80 cargoes in 2017/18 year
* Egypt streamlines industrial licensing to boost investment
* Yields mixed on Egypt’s 3-month, 9-month T-bills
* Egypt’s Porto Group H1 profit rises
* Egypt’s Unirab Polvara Spinning and Weaving H1 loss narrows
* Golden Textiles and Clothes Wool H1 standalone profit rises
* Beltone Financial posts Q2 consol profit
* Middle Egypt Flour Mills FY profit rises
* Egypt to hold tender for oil exploration in Eastern Desert
* Saudi budget deficit shrinks from year ago due to higher oil prices
* Saudi’s L‘azurde signs exclusive Duty Free distribution agreement
* Damac Properties Dubai Q2 profit falls
* UAE’s Amlak Finance and Lootah ties up for investment opportunity
* UAE’s National Cement Q2 profit falls
* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital rises after swinging to Q2 profit
* UAE’s Al Ramz Corporation Q2 profit falls
* UAE’s Gulf Navigation Q2 profit rises
* Mazaya Qatar Real Estate H1 profit falls
* Qatari German Medical Devices H1 loss widens
* Kuwait starts chemicals injection in northern oil reservoirs
* Oman ORIX gets Central Bank approval for merger with National Finance
* Bank Sohar shareholders approve issue of 100 mln rials bonds
* Bahrain’s Securities and Investment posts Q2 profit (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)