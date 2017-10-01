FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 1
October 1, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 19 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Big week for dollar, records on Wall St as quarter ends

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt strong, Saudi bolstered by $12.5 bln sovereign bond issue

* Bullish oil streak means strongest 3rd qtr Brent price gain in 13 years

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips after U.S. inflation data, set for quarterly gain

* Hezbollah says Kurdish vote a step towards wider Mideast partition

* Iraqi PM presses case for Baghdad to receive Kurdistan oil revenue

* Turkey opens military base in Mogadishu to train Somali soldiers

* Turkey’s Erdogan says Iraqi Kurdish authorities “will pay price” for vote

* Iranian, Iraqi government forces to hold joint border drills

* Macron’s invitation to visit France not related to Kurdish referendum - Iraqi PM

* Last flight departs as Iraq imposes ban for Kurdish independence vote

* U.S. will admit up to 45,000 refugees next year -Trump

* U.S. does not recognize Kurdish independence vote in Iraq -Tillerson

* Iraq plans to take control of Kurdistan region’s border “in coordination” with Iran, Turkey

* U.N. establishes panel to probe Yemen war crimes

* France wants compromise on U.N. Yemen inquiry as Saudi pressure mounts

* Yemen cholera cases could hit 1 million by year-end - Red Cross

* Yemen Houthis say U.S. citizen kidnapped by unknown gunmen

* OPEC oil output edges higher in Sept as Iraq, Libya pump more

* Middle East oil producers turn to crude trading to boost incomes

* Mideast OPEC producers fret oil price rally may burn out

* Iran bans oil refinery products traffic with Iraqi Kurdistan - report

* Iraq’s top Shi‘ite cleric Sistani opposes secession of Kurdish region

* UN offers to help resolve Baghdad, Kurdistan region crisis -Iraq foreign ministry

* Iran may drop nuclear deal if US withdraws, foreign minister tells al Jazeera

* INSIGHT-Aramco listing reshapes Saudi Arabia’s OPEC oil policy

* Mideast funds more cautious toward equities, positive on Qatar

EGYPT

* Egypt’s foreign debt up 42 pct to $79 bln in 2016-17 -central bank

* Egypt launches 4G wireless frequencies - state news agency

* Egypt’s GASC says seeking soyoil and sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt central bank keeps main interest rates on hold

* Yields mixed at Egyptian T-bill sale

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 40.1 pct year-on year in August- c.bank

* Egypt “hunting down” gays, conducting forced anal exams

* Only a third of Romanian wheat cargo in Egypt discharged - source

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia back in recession as oil, state sectors struggle in Q2

* Saudi authorities pursue Twitter user over women’s driving threat

* Saudi Arabia to widen foreign investment access again in 2017 -CMA chairman

* Saudi entertainment authority says hit by cyber attack

* Saudi man arrested after threatening women drivers

* Saudi women to be allowed to drive from age 18, same as men

* Saudi August foreign reserves at lowest since early 2011

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in August

* TABLE-Saudi July imports rise on year for first time in over a year

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO seeks 540,000 tonnes of barley in tender

* Saudi minister says adding women drivers will reduce car crashes

* Saudi Arabia picks BNP Paribas for $7.2 bln desalination plant sale - source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* INTERVIEW-Fujairah National Shipping targets trade growth despite Gulf tensions

* Etihad Airways hires British defence buyer as new CEO

* IPIC half-year sales from cont ops at 67.27 bln AED

* Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala swings to profit, assets grow

QATAR

* Qatar Airways expects Meridiana to be Italy’s ‘real’ national carrier

* Qatar Airways expands airline investments with Italy’s Meridiana

KUWAIT

* Equate board appoints Ramesh Ramachandran as CEO

* INTERVIEW-Kuwait expects to seal new deals to supply oil to Chinese buyers (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

