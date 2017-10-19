FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 19
October 19, 2017 / 2:57 AM / in 2 days

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks approach 10-year peak, unfazed by China GDP, dollar rises

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems pull down Saudi, Dubai developers active on earnings

* Oil markets firm on tighter US market, expected extension of OPEC supply cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady amid firm dollar

* On Iran, U.S. asks U.N. Security Council: ‘Where’s the outrage?’

* Financial, security woes put Libyan oil recovery on shaky ground

* Iraqi Kurdistan faces first major oil outage since referendum

* EU to ease tensions with Turkey despite Merkel’s tougher stance

* U.S. shale oil industry to see wave of investment -Total CEO

* Turkey says will not submit to “impositions” from United States in visa crisis

* Kurdish forces withdraw to June 2014 lines -Iraqi army commander

* EBRD board approves $500 mln loan for TANAP gas pipeline project

* Khamenei says Iran will “shred” nuclear deal if U.S. quits it

* Iraq wants to bring back BP after regaining control of Kirkuk oil

* Vote may have put independence out of reach for Iraqi Kurds

* VW’s Seat abandons ambitions to enter Iranian market

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC says seeks wheat for Dec. 1-10 shipment

* Geneva-based Grainbow sues Egypt’s state buyer GASC for $1.2 mln

* Egypt’s tourism revenues jumps in nine months to Sept

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Postal plans new distribution centres with view to privatisation

* Riyad Bank third-quarter profit up 47.7 pct, beats forecasts

* Saudi Arabia to vet use of Prophet’s sayings to counter extremism

* Saudi airplane arrives in Baghdad, first time in 27 years

* Total, Saudi Aramco discussing JV refinery expansion

* Arab Petroleum Investments Corp hires banks for dollar sukuk

* Saudi’s PIF sets up energy service firm Super Esco

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch Rates Abu Dhabi Oil Pipeline’s Bonds ‘AA(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

* Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala sets up venture capital arm

* Dubai’s DAMAC Properties third-quarter profit down 20 pct

* UAE energy minister sees oil market balance in 2018

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank Q3 profit up 10.9 pct, in line with forecasts

* Qatar’s wealth fund brings $20 bln home to ease embargo impact- FT

* Qatar emir says open to dialogue to resolve Gulf crisis

* Qatar’s CBQ swings to profit in third quarter

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp agrees to acquire Kee Safety

* Bahrain’s NOGA gives initial price guidance for 10-year bond -lead

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman to award third mobile licence to local consortium, cancels tenders

* Oman Electricity Transmission says it has no plans to raise finance this year

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
