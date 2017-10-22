MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 22

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. tax plan hopes lift stocks, dollar strengthens
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi on Riyad earnings, Dubai’s DSI jumps
* Oil edges up as weak U.S. demand faces Mideast tensions
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls as hopes of U.S. tax reform boost riskier assets
* Iran’s Guards flex muscle in Middle East despite Trump warning
* Iraqi forces complete Kirkuk province takeover after clashes with Kurds
* Raqqa to be part of “federal Syria”, U.S.-backed militia says
* Turkey’s Erdogan calls on developing countries to trade in local currencies
* UK Court of Appeal refuses Libyan SWF right to appeal in Goldman case
* Turkey to reject Saudi request for Turk Telekom debt extension -sources
* Lebanese court issues death sentence over 1982 Gemayel assassination
* U.N. ends month-long Libya talks in Tunisia without proposing new date
* Yemeni PM says fishermen have seized Iranian vessel, sailors
* Turkey bank regulator dismisses ‘rumours’ after Iran sanctions report
* Ramping up rhetoric, Turkey’s Erdogan chastises U.S. over democracy
* Iraq increases oil exports from south to make up for Kirkuk shortfall
* Militants attack Egypt police, dozens killed - sources
* Irish student Ibrahim Halawa freed after 4 years in Egypt jail
* Egypt launches 12-cargo LNG tender for Q1, 2018 delivery -trade sources
* Egypt’s GASC buys 230,000 tonnes of wheat in tender - traders
* Criticised for Egypt ties, France to raise human rights with al-Sisi
* IMF team in Cairo next week to review third instalment of $12-billion loan
* Russian wheat lowest offerd at Egypt’s GASC wheat tender
* Average yields fall on Egypt’s six-month, one-year T-bills
* Tillerson lands in Riyadh at start of Gulf, South Asia tour
* Saudi oil minister makes high profile Iraq visit, calls for economic cooperation
* Saudi Arabia says oil market improving as exporters fully comply with cutbacks
* Saudi Aramco seeks local, foreign investors for construction arm
* Saudi Arabia’s IDB plans blockchain-based financial inclusion product
* Saudi minister visits north Syria for Raqqa talks
* Saudi needs Aramco billions as recession slows austerity drive
* Saudi wealth fund PIF launches real estate refinancing company
* BRIEF-Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Q3 profit rises
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)
* Air Berlin seeks damages from Etihad - Rheinische Post
* UAE expands energy minister’s portfolio to include industry
* Dubai’s GEMS Education hires four banks for $1.2 bln loan -sources
* Help wanted - UAE retailer trawls Silicon Valley for data specialists
* INTERVIEW-UAE retailer Majid Al Futtaim seeks data scientists to capture growth
* Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC starts investor meetings ahead of planned $3 bln bond - lead
* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates
* EXCLUSIVE-Qatar diplomatic crisis delays sale of Gulf shipping firm, sources say
* Glencore says may raise stake in Rosneft in future
* BRIEF-UAE’s Tabarak interested to buy Commercial Bank’s stake in UAB
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)