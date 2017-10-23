MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 23

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares at two-decade top, yen at 3-mth low on Abe win
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar IPO plan hits Dubai, Saudi fails test of resistance
* Oil prices rise on tightening supply, strong demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 2-wk low as dollar rallies vs yen
* Saudi and Iraq satisfied with oil market recovery - state news
* Hamas deputy leader says to continue Iran ties, armed fight
* As relations thaw, Saudi Arabia and Iraq pledge cooperation against IS
* Iraq’s Kurdistan oil exports still sharply reduced - shipping source
* Average yields fall on Egypt’s three- and nine-month T-bills
* Egypt says Bahrain, Kuwait and UAE to lift ban on its agriculture exports
* Egypt’s Suez canal revenues down to $459.8 mln in Sept - statement
* Saudi Arabia joins Islamic finance body, could boost cross-border deals
* Lower costs propel Saudi Arabia’s NCB Q3 profit up 8.4 pct
* Saudi’s Almarai Q3 profit flat, warns of adverse market conditions
* Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank meets forecasts with 12.7 pct Q3 profit rise
* Briton jailed for touching man at Dubai bar - newspapers
* Dubai to introduce stock index futures, short-selling on the way
* Size of Emaar Development IPO disappoints market
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 profit rises 9 pct
* UAE central bank survey projects moderate growth in loan demand
* TABLE-Dubai inflation edges up to 0.9 percent in September
* TABLE-Kuwait September inflation eases on housing costs
* Moody’s affirms Investcorp’s Ba2 ratings, outlook stable
* TABLE-Oman budget deficit narrows 36 pct in first eight months (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)