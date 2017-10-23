FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 23
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 23, 2017 / 2:54 AM / 2 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares at two-decade top, yen at 3-mth low on Abe win

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar IPO plan hits Dubai, Saudi fails test of resistance

* Oil prices rise on tightening supply, strong demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 2-wk low as dollar rallies vs yen

* Saudi and Iraq satisfied with oil market recovery - state news

* Hamas deputy leader says to continue Iran ties, armed fight

* As relations thaw, Saudi Arabia and Iraq pledge cooperation against IS

* Iraq’s Kurdistan oil exports still sharply reduced - shipping source

EGYPT

* Average yields fall on Egypt’s three- and nine-month T-bills

* Egypt says Bahrain, Kuwait and UAE to lift ban on its agriculture exports

* Egypt’s Suez canal revenues down to $459.8 mln in Sept - statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia joins Islamic finance body, could boost cross-border deals

* Lower costs propel Saudi Arabia’s NCB Q3 profit up 8.4 pct

* Saudi’s Almarai Q3 profit flat, warns of adverse market conditions

* Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank meets forecasts with 12.7 pct Q3 profit rise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Briton jailed for touching man at Dubai bar - newspapers

* Dubai to introduce stock index futures, short-selling on the way

* Size of Emaar Development IPO disappoints market

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 profit rises 9 pct

* UAE central bank survey projects moderate growth in loan demand

* TABLE-Dubai inflation edges up to 0.9 percent in September

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait September inflation eases on housing costs

BAHRAIN

* Moody’s affirms Investcorp’s Ba2 ratings, outlook stable

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman budget deficit narrows 36 pct in first eight months (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
