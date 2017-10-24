MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 24

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hover near recent highs; NZ dollar slips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-NCB, Mobily hit Saudi, Emaar still weighs on Dubai

* Oil prices inch up, support from drop in southern Iraq exports

* PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from 2-wk low on softer dollar

* UK certain Iran nuclear deal to be preserved, US says remains committed

* Tillerson urges Iraq, Kurds to resolve conflict through dialogue

* Abadi defends role of Iranian-backed paramiltaries at meeting with Tillerson

* Iraq’s Kurdistan oil exports ramp up further- shipping source

* Iraq builds up forces south of Kurdish oil export pipeline - security sources

* Deadly air strike hits Syrian govt-held Deir al-Zor - state TV, monitor [nL8N1MY641

* Islamic State killed more than 60, dozens missing in Syrian town- governor

* Israeli brass casts doubt on blaming shelling on Hezbollah

* Four Yemeni soldiers killed by suspected al Qaeda truck bombing

* Algeria’s energy revenues up 19 pct in Jan-Sept - customs

EGYPT

* Egypt authorities challenge Reuters on casualties in western desert attack

* Egyptian air force says strikes arms convoy at Libya border

* Egypt’s Banque Misr says enters Russian market

* Egypt says wheat reserves sufficient for 4 months

* Yields on Egypt’s five- and 10-year T-bonds mixed

* Egypt extends bid deadline for 12-cargo LNG tender-trade sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* At Riyadh jamboree, Saudis may struggle to lure foreign funds in recession

* Saudi sells 10 bln riyals of domestic sukuk, issue size rises

* Saudi Aramco CEO says listing on track for 2018 - CNBC

* Bitcoin is ‘Enron in the making’, Saudi Prince Alwaleed says

* Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas leads bidding for Aramco gas projects

* Saudi’s Mobily blames fingerprint policy as Q3 loss widens

* BRIEF-Saudi’s SAFCO Q3 profit rises

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (1)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates (3)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Societe Generale targets above average growth in MidEast for next three years

* Dubai frees Briton sentenced for touching another man - advocacy group

* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows further in September

* TABLE-Dubai Q3 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q3 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar deposit outflows slow in September, sanctions impact starts to fade

* Industries Qatar Q3 profit drops 1.6 pct, meets forecasts

* BRIEF-Qatar International Islamic Bank 9-month profit rises

* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain September inflation eases to 1.8 percent

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q3 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)