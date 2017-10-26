MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 26

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks stall on Wall Street pullback, euro gains before ECB

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Zain holds back Saudi stock index, offsets strong oil prices

* U.S. oil prices extend decline on crude inventory build

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar eases ahead of ECB meeting

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken; Basra discount widens

* Iraqi government launches military operation to recapture towns

* U.S. House passes sanctions on Iran-backed Hezbollah

* U.N. nuclear chief to visit Iran this weekend

* Kurds offer to suspend independence drive, seek talks with Baghdad

* U.S., Gulf nations target Yemen terrorism financing

* Turkey’s Yapi Kredi to sell Russian unit to Expobank at RUB 3.30 bln

* EU lawmakers propose cuts in aid to Turkey tied to membership bid

* Austerity to hit Jordan as debt spikes, economy slows

* Algeria delays start of southern Touat gas field

* Swiss to represent Iran, Saudi interests after rivals broke ties

* Petronas, Aramco seeking $8 bln for Malaysian project -PFI

* Iran says defence capabilities not negotiable amid U.S. pressure

* Lebanese central bank says pound stable, adds to forex reserves

* China’s JD.com targets Mid-East entry, Saudi government partnership -exec

EGYPT

* Egypt’s cabinet approves investment law executive regulations

* Egypt to issue guidelines to tackle wheat import problems

SAUDI ARABIA

* StanChart CEO talking to Saudi regulators about banking license- Bloomberg

* TABLE-Saudi August imports drop, exports rise

* Saudi Arabia reform push targets wealth fund doubling assets

* Huge Saudi fund to be conservative borrower, chief says

* Saudi industrial city plans jazz festival as reforms take hold

* Saudi British Bank meets forecasts with 8.8 pct rise in quarterly profit

* Saudi finance minister: experts suggest oil prices will be stable, rise a little

* Citigroup plans hiring drive as it re-enters Saudi Arabia

* Arab Petroleum Investments sets final spread on $500 mln sukuk -lead

* Saudi Aramco, SABIC receive bids for oil-to-chemicals project

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank third-quarter profit falls

* Etisalat posts $653 mln third-quarter profit as costs decline

* Gulf Navigation now plans $250 mln sukuk by year-end after delay

* Etihad-linked bonds stay afloat despite downgrade

* Dubai developer Nakheel’s Q3 profit up 42 pct

* Dubai crude for January to be priced at parity to Oman

* TABLE-UAE’s Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Oct 23

* Dewa raises 2.4 bln dirham green fund for sustainable projects - Gulf News

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar September trade surplus surges year/year as imports fall

* Workers rights get Qatar nod as ILO poised decide on abuse probe (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)