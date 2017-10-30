FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 30
Sections
Featured
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Business
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cyber security ETF backer says Nasdaq axed over management
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
THE WIDER IMAGE
Life after death for the 'Love Bug' in Ethiopia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 2:56 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, crude oil buoyant; euro near 3-mth lows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Petchems, Saudi Telecom beat lift Riyadh; rest of Gulf sluggish

* 30 Oct - 01:43:07 PM (LCOc1 CLc1) {urn:newsml:reuters.com:20171030:nL4N1N505F:8} - UPDATE 2-Oil markets stable on expected extension of output cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on caution over next Fed chair

* Kurdish leader Barzani resigns after independence vote backfires

* Rouhani says Iran will keep producing missiles, state TV reports

* Turkey’s Q3 growth seen at 9.6 pct, may be double-digit -minister

* Iraq boosts southern ports oil export capacity to 4.6 mln bpd -statement

EGYPT

* Average yields fall on Egypt’s three- and nine-month T-bills

* IFC and banks close $653 mln in funding for Egypt solar plants

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi foreign reserves continue slide, lowest since April 2011

* Saudi’s SABIC Q3 net profit up 10.7 pct on higher prices, sales

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in September

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MEDIA-Warburg Pincus in talks with DP World to sell stake in Gangavaram Port - Mint

* Abu Dhabi’s new airport terminal to open by Q4 2019, construction 86 pct complete

* TABLE-UAE September inflation rebounds to 1.1 pct on food, transport

QATAR

* Qatar emir says open to Trump-hosted talks over Gulf crisis - CBS

* Qatar says oil moving towards fair price -KUNA news agency

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait August bank lending growth slows but money supply picks up

* Zain Group third quarter net income falls 7 percent

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain foreign minister calls for freezing Qatar out of GCC

OMAN

* Moody’s places Omantel’s Baa2 rating on review for downgrade (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.