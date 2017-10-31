FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 31
October 31, 2017 / 4:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia sluggish after Wall St slips, dollar sags on White House woes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi soft despite SABIC beat, Emaar drags down Dubai

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as dollar eases

* U.S. urges cooperation after Kurdish leader’s resignation

* U.S. catches militant accused in attack on U.S. compound in Libya

* Russian-backed Syria congress may happen next month, focus on constitution - RIA

* Iran fulfilling nuclear deal commitments -IAEA chief

* Seven killed as Israel destroys tunnel dug under Gaza border

* Women find some respite in Libya’s “families only” cafes

EGYPT

* Egypt says EU to fund 500 mln euros of development projects

* Average yields on Egypt’s 3- and 7-year T-bonds rise

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to extract uranium for ‘self-sufficient’ nuclear programme

* Saudi Arabia to let women enter sports stadiums in 2018

* INTERVIEW-SABIC chief calls for consolidation in Saudi petchems

* Saudi Arabia’s SAGO buys 484,000 T wheat in tender

* Saudi Aramco sets Nov propane price at $575/T - statement

* Saudi Arabian Airlines resumes flying to Iraq after 27 years

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Aster DM Healthcare to raise $150 million in minority listing on India’s BSE

* UAE to keep cutting oil output to comply with global deal - minister

* UAE says Gulf rail network to operate from 2021 despite regional rift

* BRIEF-UAE Telecom Du Q3 Profit rises

* Emirates NBD’s Q3 profit rises 37 pct, ahead of two forecasts

* Emirates NBD Bank hires for US dollar 5yr - IFR News

QATAR

* U.S., Qatar agree to further curbs on terrorist financing

* Qatar says oil moving towards fair price -KUNA news agency

* Qatar emir says open to Trump-hosted talks over Gulf crisis - CBS

* BRIEF-Qatar’s Ezdan 9-month profit rises

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s ruler accepts cabinet resignation - state news agency

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain calls for freezing Qatar out of GCC

* Bahrain convicts activist’s family members, militant suspects

* Bahrain’s GFH eyeing Saudi listing, Gulf financial firm -CEO (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
