REFILE-MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 18

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firms, stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations
* Oil rises alongside equities, but downbeat OPEC outlook caps gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks slide amid mounting fears of global slowdown
* PRECIOUS-Gold drops as equities surge, but eyes 3rd weekly gain
* Taliban say killing of leader’s brother will not derail U.S. talks
* Civilian death toll mounts as Syrian offensive widens
* Yemeni separatists quit some Aden posts; Houthis attack Saudi oil plant
* Yemen separatists say ready for talks in Saudi Arabia over Aden crisis
* Egypt’s Sisi promotes Suez deputy chairman to head Canal Authority
* Iraq bumps up domestic production of gasoil and gasoline
* Houthi drone attack on Saudi oilfield causes gas fire, output unaffected
* Heavy downpours wreak havoc in Istanbul, flooding historic Grand Bazaar
* Refinitiv data shows detained Grace 1 still at anchor
* Court documents show U.S. seeks seizure of Iranian tanker violating sanctions
* U.S. Rep. Tlaib rejects West Bank visit, citing Israel’s ‘oppressive conditions’
* Libya reopens southern airport closed since 2014
* OPEC sees bearish oil outlook for rest of 2019, points to 2020 surplus
* PM Hariri: Saudi, UAE want to invest in Lebanon
* Poland may join U.S.-led mission in Strait of Hormuz
* EXCLUSIVE-China-owned oil tanker changes name in apparent effort to evade U.S. sanctions
* Oil flows to Iraq’s Haritha power station after pipeline repair -ministry
* EXCLUSIVE-Shared Afghanistan interests create opening for U.S.-Iran back channel -sources
* Egypt’s GASC buys 295,000 T Russian and Ukrainian wheat in tender
* Egypt’s Atlas For Land Reclamation Posts H1 Consol Loss
* Egyptian International Pharmaceuticals Industries H1 Consol Profit Rises
* Egypt’s Eastern Increases Consumer Sales Price Of Cigarette Brands
* Petronas says begun restarting Saudi-Malaysian refinery CDU
* Shuaa Capital Issues $135 Mln Sukuk For The First Group
* UAE’s Wahat Al Zaweya H1 Profit Falls
* Russia’s VTB bank buys 19% stake in Qatar’s CQUR bank -Ifax
* Qatar says economic growth to accelerate in 2019-2020
* Jazeera Airways Announces Lease Of 3 A320 NEO Aircraft From ICBC Aviation
* Kuwait’s HEISCO Unit Secures 5.7 Mln Dinars Tender
* Al-Enmaa Real Estate Sells Investment Property
* Kuwait’s National Cleaning Unit Signs 2.2 Mln Dinars Contract
* Kuwait’s Al Mudon International Real Estate Q2 Loss Narrows
* International Financial Advisors Shareholders Approve To Extinguish Accumulated Losses
Reporting by Dubai Newsroom