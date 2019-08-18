REFILE-MIDEAST - Factors to watch - August 18

(Corrects date)

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firms, stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations

* Oil rises alongside equities, but downbeat OPEC outlook caps gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks slide amid mounting fears of global slowdown

* PRECIOUS-Gold drops as equities surge, but eyes 3rd weekly gain

* Taliban say killing of leader’s brother will not derail U.S. talks

* Civilian death toll mounts as Syrian offensive widens

* Yemeni separatists quit some Aden posts; Houthis attack Saudi oil plant

* Yemen separatists say ready for talks in Saudi Arabia over Aden crisis

* Egypt’s Sisi promotes Suez deputy chairman to head Canal Authority

* Iraq bumps up domestic production of gasoil and gasoline

* Houthi drone attack on Saudi oilfield causes gas fire, output unaffected

* Heavy downpours wreak havoc in Istanbul, flooding historic Grand Bazaar

* Refinitiv data shows detained Grace 1 still at anchor

* Court documents show U.S. seeks seizure of Iranian tanker violating sanctions

* U.S. Rep. Tlaib rejects West Bank visit, citing Israel’s ‘oppressive conditions’

* Libya reopens southern airport closed since 2014

* OPEC sees bearish oil outlook for rest of 2019, points to 2020 surplus

* PM Hariri: Saudi, UAE want to invest in Lebanon

* Poland may join U.S.-led mission in Strait of Hormuz

* EXCLUSIVE-China-owned oil tanker changes name in apparent effort to evade U.S. sanctions

* Oil flows to Iraq’s Haritha power station after pipeline repair -ministry

* EXCLUSIVE-Shared Afghanistan interests create opening for U.S.-Iran back channel -sources

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 295,000 T Russian and Ukrainian wheat in tender

* Egypt’s Atlas For Land Reclamation Posts H1 Consol Loss

* Egyptian International Pharmaceuticals Industries H1 Consol Profit Rises

* Egypt’s Eastern Increases Consumer Sales Price Of Cigarette Brands

SAUDI ARABIA

* Petronas says begun restarting Saudi-Malaysian refinery CDU

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Shuaa Capital Issues $135 Mln Sukuk For The First Group

* UAE’s Wahat Al Zaweya H1 Profit Falls

QATAR

* Russia’s VTB bank buys 19% stake in Qatar’s CQUR bank -Ifax

* Qatar says economic growth to accelerate in 2019-2020

KUWAIT

* Jazeera Airways Announces Lease Of 3 A320 NEO Aircraft From ICBC Aviation

* Kuwait’s HEISCO Unit Secures 5.7 Mln Dinars Tender

* Al-Enmaa Real Estate Sells Investment Property

* Kuwait’s National Cleaning Unit Signs 2.2 Mln Dinars Contract

* Kuwait’s Al Mudon International Real Estate Q2 Loss Narrows

* International Financial Advisors Shareholders Approve To Extinguish Accumulated Losses