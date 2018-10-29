REFILE-MIDEAST - Factors to watch - October 29

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

DUBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China growth woes curb Asian shares, US equity futures turn down

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi consolidates as Abu Dhabi outperforms mixed Gulf

* Oil stable as Asia stock markets rebound, but sentiment cautious on trade concerns

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices nudge down as Asian stocks gain

* Iran’s Khamenei calls for fight against enemy “infiltration”

* Iran starts oil sales to private exporters to beat U.S. sanctions

* With border open, Jordanians visit Syria for first time in years

* Tribesmen stage protest at Libya’s El Sharara oilfield

* Three Gaza boys killed in Israeli strike on tinderbox border

SAUDI ARABIA

* In talks with Saudi minister, Mattis calls for transparent investigation in Khashoggi killing

* Foreigners sold net $624 mln of Saudi stocks in week to Oct. 25

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in September

* Saudi’s SABIC optimistic on growth potential; mulling investments overseas

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE issues new law governing central bank, financial institutions

* Israeli minister fights back tears of joy at Abu Dhabi judo gold (Reporting By Dubai newsroom)