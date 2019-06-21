Company News
June 21, 2019 / 7:01 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

KLM avoiding parts of Iranian airspace

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 21 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM’s Dutch subsidiary KLM is avoiding flying over parts of Iran as a precautionary measure, a spokesman said on Friday, confirming a report by the Netherlands’ state broadcaster NOS.

The spokesman could not provide further details. The NOS report said that the company decided to reroute flights following a decision last night by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to stop American operators from flying over Tehran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)

