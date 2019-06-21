British Airways says will follow U.S. guidance to avoid parts of Iranian airspace

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Friday it will adhere to guidance from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to avoid parts of Iranian airspace and its flights will continue to operate using alternative routes.

Thursday’s emergency order from the FAA came after Iran took down a high-altitude U.S. drone with a surface-to-air missile, sparking concerns about the safety threat to commercial airlines.

“Our safety and security team are constantly liaising with authorities around the world as part of their comprehensive risk assessment into every route we operate,” a spokeswoman for IAG-owned British Airways said.