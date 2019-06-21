United Airlines suspends Newark-Mumbai flights over concerns about Iran's airspace

June 21 (Reuters) - United Airlines said it had suspended flights from Newark to Mumbai after a safety review in light of events in Iran, which this week shot down a high-altitude U.S. surveillance drone.

“Given current events in Iran, we have conducted a thorough safety and security review of our India service through Iranian airspace and decided to suspend our service between EWR and BOM,” United said on its website, referring to the airports. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)