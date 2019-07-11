UPDATE 1-UK recommends all British-flagged ships adopt a heightened security state in the Strait of Hormuz - Sky

(Adds transport department comment)

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain has recommended all British-flagged ships go to a heightened state of security in the Strait of Hormuz, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing unnamed maritime industry sources.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “The Department for Transport, as competent authority, regularly provides Security Advice to UK and Red Ensign Group Shipping on how they should operate in areas of high risk.” (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)