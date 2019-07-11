Threats to navigation need international solution -U.S. Central Command

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Threats to international freedom of navigation require an international solution, U.S. Central Command said on Thursday, after three Iranian vessels tried to block a British-flagged tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

“The world economy depends on the free flow of commerce, and it is incumbent on all nations to protect and preserve this lynchpin of global prosperity,” Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)