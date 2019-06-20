Iran's Zarif tweets that downed U.S. drone took off from UAE

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Twitter that a U.S. military drone that was shot down by Tehran on Thursday had taken off from the United Arab Emirates.

“At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59’43”N 57°02’25”E) near Kouh-e Mobarak. We’ve retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran made “a very big mistake” by shooting down the drone that Tehran said was on a spy mission over its territory, in an incident that has fanned fears of wider military conflict in the Middle East. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)