Emirates re-routing flights away from possible conflict areas in Gulf

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Emirates Airline is re-routing flights away from areas of possible conflict in the Gulf, a spokeswoman for the Dubai-based company said on Friday, amid growing military tension between Iran and the United States in the region.

“The re-routings have minimally affected the arrival/departure timings of some flights,” she said, without naming specific countries or provinces that are being avoided. “We are carefully monitoring the ongoing developments and (..) will make further operational changes if the need arises.”