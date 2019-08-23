Iran's Zarif says nuclear talks with Macron were "productive" -ILNA agency

GENEVA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said talks he held on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron about a landmark 2015 nuclear deal were “productive”, according to the ILNA news agency.

“France had presented some suggestions and we presented some suggestions about how to carry out (the nuclear deal) and the steps that both sides need to take,” the minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said.

“The talks were good and productive of course it depends on how the European Union can carry out the commitments within (the nuclear deal) and also the commitments that they made after (the nuclear deal) and America’s exit.”

It is not possible to renegotiate the nuclear deal, Zarif said, according to ILNA. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh, Editing by William Maclean)