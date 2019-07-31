Germany's Scholz "very sceptical" about joining U.S. mission for Strait of Hormuz

BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany’S Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday he was very sceptical about a request by the United States to join a military mission for the Strait of Hormuz.

Scholz told ZDF television that it was important to avoid a military escalation in the region and that such a mission carried the risk of being dragged into an even bigger conflict, adding: “That’s why I think this is not a good idea.”

The U.S. Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday that the United States had formally asked Germany to join France and Britain in a mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz and to “combat Iranian aggression”.