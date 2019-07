DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - The head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards warned on Thursday against any aggression targeting his country, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“Iran has adopted a defensive strategy but if our enemies make any mistakes... our strategy can become an offensive one,” said the Guards’ commander-in-chief, Hossein Salami. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Gareth Jones)