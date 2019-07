GENEVA, July 29 (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign policy is to protect multilateralism and confront American hegemony, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday, according to the IRIB news agency.

Iran and the United States came to the brink of war last month after the Islamic Republic shot down a U.S. drone, nearly prompting a retaliatory attack which U.S. President Donald Trump called off at the last minute.