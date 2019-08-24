Iran has test fired a new missile- Iran Revolutionary Guards commander

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Iran has test fired a new missile, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, said on Saturday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

“Our country is always the arena for testing a variety of defense and strategic systems and these are non-stop movements towards the growth of our deterrent power,” Salami said. “And yesterday was one of the succesful days for this nation.”

He did not provide any additional information about the missile. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Angus MacSwan)