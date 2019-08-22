Bonds News
FM says Norway deliberating response to U.S.' Gulf naval mission plan

OSLO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s foreign minister said on Thursday it was deliberating how to respond to a U.S proposal on forming an international mission to safeguard shipping in the Gulf.

Speaking at a joint news conference with her Iranian counterpart, Eriksen Soereide said the government was “considering a number of different measures” and would make an assessment based on information it gathered.

So far, Britain, Australia and Bahrain have joined the U.S.-led security mission to protect merchant vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital gateway for global oil supplies. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Writing by Tuqa Khalid in Dubai; editing by John Stonestreet)

