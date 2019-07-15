Iran threates to return to situation before nuclear deal

GENEVA, July 15 (Reuters) - Iran will return to the situation before its nuclear deal with world powers unless European countries fulfil their obligations, the spokesman for Iran’s nuclear agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday, according to IRNA news agency.

Iran says the European countries must do more to guarantee it the economic benefits it was meant to receive in return for curbs to its nuclear programme under the deal, which Washington abandoned last year. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Peter Graff)