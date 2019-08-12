Energy
August 12, 2019 / 10:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

US turning Gulf region into tinderbox - Iran's Zarif

DUBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday accused the United States of turning the Gulf region into a “matchbox ready to ignite”, according to Al Jazeera television.

The Gulf waterway “is narrow, it will become less safe as foreign (navy) vessels increase their presence in it,” the Qatar-based channel cited him as saying in an interview.

“The region has become a matchbox ready to ignite because America and its allies are flooding it with weapons,” he said.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Angus MacSwan

