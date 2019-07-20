Bahrain foreign ministry strongly condemns Iran's seizure of British tanker

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Bahrain said on Saturday it “strongly condemned” Iran’s seizure of a British flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, asking Iran to immediately release the vessel.

Bahrain, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based, also urged Iran to stop its “irresponsible” acts, in a foreign ministry statement.

Iran said on Friday it had seized Britain’s Stena Impero tanker, which had been heading to a port in Saudi Arabia and suddenly changed course after passing through the strait at the mouth of the Gulf. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; editing by John Stonestreet)