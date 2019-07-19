Oil tanker Mesdar changes direction again, heads back into Gulf - Refinitiv

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The British-operated oil tanker Mesdar, which had turned in the direction of Iran, changed course again on Friday to head back into the Gulf, Refinitiv tracking data showed.

Britain said the Mesdar and another tanker, the Stena Impero, had been seized by Iran, making the announcement after both suddenly took up a course towards the Iranian coast.

But an Iranian news agency said the Mesdar had not been seized but had been issued a warning, while the Iranian military said it had captured the Stena Impero.