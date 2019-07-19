U.S. aware of reports Iran seized a British oil tanker - White House

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States is aware of reports that Iran seized a British oil tanker and it will work with its allies and partners to defend against Iran, a White House National Security Council spokesman said on Friday.

“We are aware of reports that Iranian forces seized a British oil tanker,” spokesman Garrett Marquis said.

“The U.S. will continue to work with our allies and partners to defend our security and interests against Iran’s malign behavior,” he added. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)