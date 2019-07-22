Release tanker and crew immediately, Britain tells Iran

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain called on Iran on Monday to release a British-flagged tanker and its crew immediately, describing the seizure of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz as illegal, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

May is chairing a meeting of Britain’s COBR emergency response committee and foreign minister Jeremy Hunt is expected to make a statement to parliament later on Monday to face criticism that Britain should have escorted the ship.

“The ship was seized under false and illegal pretences and the Iranians should release it and its crew immediately,” the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)