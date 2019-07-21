Britain should not become U.S. "messengers" over Iran - Labour's Burgon

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain should not become the “messengers” for U.S. President Donald Trump over Iran’s seizure of a UK-flagged tanker, Richard Burgon, justice spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, said on Sunday.

Warning that Britain should not be dragged into a conflict as it was in Iraq, Burgon told Sky News: “I think we can play a very positive role in this ... Our role is to speak up for conflict resolution, de-escalation, the nuclear deal.”

“But what we don’t want to do is end up being the messengers or sidekicks of Donald Trump.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by John Stonestreet)