U.S. general says will work "aggressively" to enable free passage in the Gulf

RIYADH, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday it was talking to other countries about freedom of navigation in the Gulf and will work “aggressively” to find a solution to enable free passage.

McKenzie was taking to reporters in Riyadh in a joint news conference with General Prince Fahd bin Turki, commander of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

Asked if Saudi Arabia will have a role in a proposed international maritime security coalition, Prince Fahd said the kingdom has been escorting ships in the Red Sea.

“We are practicing this at Bab al-Mandeb Strait,” he added. (Reporting By Marwa Rashad, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi)

