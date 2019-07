LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo discussed the detained oil tanker Grace 1 with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Gibraltar said on Wednesday without giving details of the talks.

The tanker was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)