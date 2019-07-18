Gibraltar had "positive" meeting with Iran over seized Grace 1 tanker

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo had a “constructive and positive” meeting with Iranian officials in London about the detained oil tanker Grace 1, Gibraltar said.

“The Chief Minister met yesterday in London with Iranian officials to discuss matters related to the detention of Grace 1 and to seek to de-escalate all aspects of the issues arising,” a spokesman said. “The meeting was constructive and positive.”

The tanker was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)