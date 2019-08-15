Energy
August 15, 2019 / 8:59 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

United States seeks to seize the Iranian vessel in Gibraltar - newspaper

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The United States has applied to seize the Iranian Grace 1 tanker in Gibraltar commandeered by British Royal Marines in the Mediterranean last month, the Gibraltar Chronicle said.

“The U.S. Department of Justice has applied to seize the Iranian supertanker Grace 1 in Gibraltar, just hours before the Gibraltar Government was poised to release it,” the newspaper said.

The application means that a decision on the fate of Grace 1 will not be made until later on Thursday, the newspaper said. The government of Gibraltar did not immediately comment on the report. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

