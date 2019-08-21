Iranian news agency says Adrian Darya tanker leased to Revolutionary Guards

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Iran’s semi-official ILNA news agency said on Wednesday the tanker Adrian Darya tanker, which was released after being detained in Gibraltar, is currently leased to the country’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

The United States has issued a warrant to seize the tanker on the grounds that it had links to the Revolutionary Guards C (IRGC), which it designates as a terrorist organisation.

“It is worth noting that the Grace 1 vessel, renamed Adrian Darya after the seizure, is a Korean-made oil tanker owned by Russia which is currently leased to the Revolutionary Guards,” ILNA said, without citing a source. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Paul Tait)