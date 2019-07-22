Britain says won't compromise on freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - There cannot be compromise on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Britain can work with the United States on its approach to the issue despite their differing views on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Monday.

“When it comes to freedom of navigation, there can be no compromise,” Hunt told lawmakers, adding that while the United States no longer supports the nuclear deal which Britain still backs, they still co-operated on most issues.

“That is why the solution that we are proposing to the House (of Commons) this afternoon is one that brings in a much broader alliance of countries, including other countries like us that have a different approach to the Iran nuclear deal.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Alistair Smout)