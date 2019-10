DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet is aware of media reports about an Iranian tanker blast but has no further information so far, a spokesman said on Friday.

“We are aware of the reports but we don’t have any further information,” he said. The Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet protects shipping lanes in the Middle East. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Heavens)