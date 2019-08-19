Release of Iranian tanker 'unfortunate' - U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview on Monday that it was unfortunate an Iranian oil tanker detained off Gibraltar had been allowed to leave.

“It’s unfortunate that that happened,” Pompeo told Fox News Channel. He added that if Iran is successful in making profit from the tanker’s oil cargo, its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will have “more money, more wealth, more resources to continue their terror campaign.” (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)