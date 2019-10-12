Iranian government spokesman decries "cowardly attack" on oil tanker

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - An Iranian government spokesman on Saturday called the apparent targeting of an Iranian oil tanker by missiles a “cowardly attack” and said Iran would respond after the facts had been studied.

“Iran is avoiding haste, carefully examining what has happened and probing facts. An appropriate response will be given to the designers of this cowardly attack, but we will wait until all aspects of the plot are clarified,” spokesman Ali Rabei said, quoted by the official news agency IRNA. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan)