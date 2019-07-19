U.S. military says surveillance aircraft monitoring situation in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Friday that unarmed surveillance aircraft were in international airspace, monitoring the Strait of Hormuz and had been in contact with U.S. ships in the area as Britain said Iran seized two oil tankers.

“We have patrol aircraft operating in international airspace monitoring the situation within the Strait of Hormuz,” said Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown, a U.S. Central Command spokesman.

“U.S. Naval Forces Central Command has been in contact with U.S. ships operating in the area to ensure their safety,” Brown said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Grant McCool)