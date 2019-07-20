Iran's Tasnim news agency posts video of detained British-flagged tanker

GENEVA, July 20 (Reuters) - Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency posted a video of the detained British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero on Saturday.

The video appeared to show the ship anchored out at open sea. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video, which was not dated.

An Iranian maritime official said earlier on Saturday that the ship had been guided to the port of Bandar Abbas by Revolutionary Guards for an investigation after it collided with a fishing vessel and ignored a distress call. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Gareth Jones)